After batting .175 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .208 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

Call has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings