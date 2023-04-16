In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +298 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and are allowing 113.3 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams rack up 226.4 points per game between them, 6.4 more than this game's total.

These teams give up 223.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than the total for this contest.

Milwaukee has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

