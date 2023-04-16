C.J. Abrams -- batting .229 with a double, two triples, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .208 with two doubles, two triples and four walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings