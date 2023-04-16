On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Candelario has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

