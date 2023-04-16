On Sunday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .224 with four doubles and four walks.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.

Meneses has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings