Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .224 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.
- Meneses has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
