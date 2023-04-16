Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .345 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 145th in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
- In three games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
