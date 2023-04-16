Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-250). Cleveland (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -250 +190 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 15 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-7 3-4 1-7 3-3 1-6 3-4

