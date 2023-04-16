Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-250). Cleveland (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: MASN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
Guardians -250 +190 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.
  • The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.
  • Washington has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • The Nationals have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

1-7 3-4 1-7 3-3 1-6 3-4

