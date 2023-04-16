Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 16 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-5.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)
- Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Garrett picked up a hit in 51.9% of his games last season (14 of 27), with multiple hits in seven of those games (25.9%).
- He hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2022 (four of 27), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 27), Garrett plated a run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs.
- He scored in 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (three times).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.308
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.541
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|10/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Bieber (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.37 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
