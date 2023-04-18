The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .216 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 46.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
  • In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 9.49 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.