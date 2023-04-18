The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .216 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 46.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.

In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings