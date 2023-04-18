After batting .190 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .232 with six walks.
  • In 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .314 batting average against him.
