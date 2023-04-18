After hitting .262 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .238 with four doubles and four walks.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.

Meneses has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

