Adley Rutschman will lead the charge for the Baltimore Orioles (9-7) on Tuesday, April 18, when they clash with Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (5-11) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. A 9-run over/under is set for this contest.

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (0-0, 9.49 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-3, 4.32 ERA)

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Orioles have gone 3-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.