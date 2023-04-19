Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-8)
|220.5
|-340
|+280
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-8.5)
|220.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-6)
|218.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Bucks (-6.5)
|219.5
|-230
|+195
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These teams average 226.4 points per game between them, 5.9 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 44-34-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
Bucks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|28.5
|-105
|31.1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|28.5
|-105
|6.0
|Khris Middleton
|22.5
|-125
|33.0
|Khris Middleton
|22.5
|-125
|15.1
|Jrue Holiday
|20.5
|-105
|16.0
