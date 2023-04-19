C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .222 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- In two games this year, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
