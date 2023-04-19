After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .222 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

In two games this year, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings