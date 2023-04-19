After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Candelario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last outings.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (29.4%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%).

He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

