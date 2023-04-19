Joey Meneses -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has four doubles and four walks while hitting .224.

In 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%) Meneses has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.

Meneses has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

