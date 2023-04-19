Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has four doubles and four walks while hitting .224.
- In 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%) Meneses has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
- Meneses has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Bradish (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, April 9 when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
