Joey Meneses -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has four doubles and four walks while hitting .224.
  • In 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%) Meneses has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
  • Meneses has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Bradish (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, April 9 when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
