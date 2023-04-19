Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .246.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bradish (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, April 9 -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
