After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings