Wednesday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (10-7) and the Washington Nationals (5-12) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 19.

The probable starters are Kyle Bradish for the Baltimore Orioles and MacKenzie Gore (2-0) for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (62 total, 3.6 per game).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule