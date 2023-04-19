After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Garrett had a hit 14 times last year in 27 games (51.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).

He hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games last season (27 in all), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to home plate.

Garrett picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of them (three).

In 37.0% of his games last season (10 of 27), he scored at least one run, and in three (11.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 12 .308 AVG .243 .341 OBP .275 .538 SLG .541 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 10/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 3 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)