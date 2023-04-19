After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

  • Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Garrett had a hit 14 times last year in 27 games (51.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • He hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games last season (27 in all), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Garrett picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of them (three).
  • In 37.0% of his games last season (10 of 27), he scored at least one run, and in three (11.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 12
.308 AVG .243
.341 OBP .275
.538 SLG .541
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
4 RBI 6
10/1 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 3
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, April 9 when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.