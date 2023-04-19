Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Victor Robles, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and five runs scored.
- In 52.9% of his games this season (nine of 17), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles will look to Bradish (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, April 9 when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
