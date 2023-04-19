The Washington Nationals and Victor Robles, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and five runs scored.
  • In 52.9% of his games this season (nine of 17), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
  • Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles will look to Bradish (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, April 9 when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
