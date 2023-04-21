C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .207 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Mahle (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
