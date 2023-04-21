The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .207 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
  • In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Mahle (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.