Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- batting .205 with six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .226 with eight walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.1 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 4.11 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
