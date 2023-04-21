After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (20) this season.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with at least two hits five times (27.8%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in six of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In seven games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings