After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington in slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (20) this season.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with at least two hits five times (27.8%).
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has an RBI in six of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In seven games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
