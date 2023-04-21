Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .279 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ruiz has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.