On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .279 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings