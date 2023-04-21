Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .234 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.1 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Mahle (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.