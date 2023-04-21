Nationals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Target Field against Tyler Mahle, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The favored Twins have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +170. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Nationals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: WFTC29
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-210
|+170
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a record of 2-4 when it's set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 18 opportunities.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-9
|3-4
|2-7
|3-5
|2-8
|3-4
