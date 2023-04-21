Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 2-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 50.9% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 2 or more (56.8%).
- Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year.
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it cedes 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.
- Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 threes per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).
- This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.
- With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from downtown, the Timberwolves are 13th and 13th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.
