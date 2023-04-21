The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

ESPN, BSN, and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).

These two teams average 231.6 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

