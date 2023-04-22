The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 3-0 series lead.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

  • Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (209)
  • The 76ers have a 48-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.
  • Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60.6% of the time. That's more often than Philadelphia covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (58.2%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (53.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better tally than the Nets have recorded (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.

76ers Performance Insights

  • Philadelphia has been led by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 110.9 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per contest).
  • The 76ers rank 16th in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.
  • With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the 76ers are best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by draining 12.6 treys per contest.
  • Philadelphia is attempting 51.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 61.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 38.9% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

Nets Performance Insights

  • Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.5).
  • This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
  • Brooklyn takes 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 60.3% of its shots, with 69.2% of its makes coming from there.

