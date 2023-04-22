Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 19, Davis put up 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 103-93 loss versus the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.9 23.4 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 12.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA 38.5 41 39 PR -- 38.4 35.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.4 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 38 13 9 3 1 5 0 4/16/2023 37 22 12 3 0 7 3 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

