Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .227.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (27.8%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Meneses has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4).
