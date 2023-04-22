Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .282 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .277 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Ruiz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
