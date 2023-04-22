The Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals will meet on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Joey Gallo and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to step up at the plate.

Nationals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just nine home runs as a team.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .334 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 65 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 127 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.353 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Chad Kuhl (0-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

In three starts this season, Kuhl has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Guardians L 6-4 Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles L 4-0 Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Trevor Williams Tyler Mahle 4/22/2023 Twins - Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins - Away Patrick Corbin Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Max Scherzer 4/26/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/28/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Rich Hill

