The Minnesota Twins (11-9) and the Washington Nationals (6-13) will square off on Saturday, April 22 at Target Field, with Pablo Lopez getting the ball for the Twins and Chad Kuhl toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +225 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (1-1, 1.73 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.

The Twins have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Twins went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (31.6%) in those games.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

