Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Call (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .196 with a double, a home run and 11 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.48).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Ober will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old righty.
