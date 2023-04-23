The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .212.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.8% of them.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Abrams has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ober will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.