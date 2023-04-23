Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .243 with nine walks.
- Smith has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.