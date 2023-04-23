On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .427, both of which are best among Washington hitters this season.
  • Candelario has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ober will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
