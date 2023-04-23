Luis Garcia -- batting .282 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .236.

In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Garcia has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings