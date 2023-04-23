Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in the game.

Nationals vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.
  • The Nationals have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Washington's games have gone over the total in nine of its 20 chances.
  • In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-9 5-4 3-7 4-5 4-8 3-4

