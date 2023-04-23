After going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Twins.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 105th in slugging.
  • In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.
  • Robles has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
  • The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.