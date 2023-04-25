The Atlanta Hawks are 13.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -13.5 229.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 229.5 points 42 times.
  • The average total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
  • Boston has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -1000 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Celtics have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 236.6, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
  • The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.
  • When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over seven times.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
  • The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 3-3 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

