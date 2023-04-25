Jayson Tatum and Trae Young are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) meet at TD Garden on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tatum, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

On Sunday, the Celtics defeated the Hawks 129-121, led by Jaylen Brown with 31 points. Young was the leading scorer for the losing team with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 31 4 3 0 0 3 Jayson Tatum 31 7 4 0 3 4 Marcus Smart 19 4 4 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hawks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 35 3 15 2 0 4 De'Andre Hunter 27 7 2 1 1 3 Dejounte Murray 23 9 6 1 1 4

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hawks Players to Watch

Young tops the Hawks in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (10.2), and averages 3 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is averaging a team-leading 11 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

The Hawks receive 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks get 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

John Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young ATL 19.3 2.3 9.2 1.2 0.2 1.1 Jayson Tatum BOS 23.3 6.6 3.1 0.9 0.4 3.1 Dejounte Murray ATL 20.2 5.2 4.7 1.6 0.1 1.6 Derrick White BOS 16.2 4 3.4 0.5 1 2.4 Jaylen Brown BOS 16 3.8 2.5 0.9 0.2 1.1 Clint Capela ATL 9 7.6 0.2 1.1 0.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.