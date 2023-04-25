On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington in slugging percentage (.412) and total hits (22) this season.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this year (33.3%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
