Joey Meneses -- batting .256 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .247 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In six games this year, Meneses has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings