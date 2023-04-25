Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Meneses -- batting .256 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .247 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In six games this year, Meneses has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
