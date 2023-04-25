Joey Meneses -- batting .256 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .247 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In six games this year, Meneses has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
