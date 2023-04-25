Keibert Ruiz -- batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .275.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), with at least two hits six times (33.3%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In seven games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

