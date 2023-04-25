Tuesday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (14-9) taking on the Washington Nationals (7-14) at 7:10 PM (on April 25). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Mets, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Mets will look to Jose Butto versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (0-4).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (76 total).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule