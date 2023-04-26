Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and 13 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Call has an RBI in five of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
