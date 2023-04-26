The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and 13 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Call has an RBI in five of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings