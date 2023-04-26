C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .205 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with at least two hits three times (14.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 14.3% of his games this year (three of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this season.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
