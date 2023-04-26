The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .205 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with at least two hits three times (14.3%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Abrams has had at least one RBI in 14.3% of his games this year (three of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.